Middletown Man Faces 11 Charges After Stolen Pickup Truck Pursuit In Durham

A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he led troopers on a pursuit through Connecticut in a stolen pickup truck.
Troopers responded to a report in Middlesex County of a motor vehicle larceny at Lino's Market, located at 427 Main St. in Durham, at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to Connecticut State Police.
Michael Rascati, of Middletown, was later found driving a stolen 2019 Ford F-450 and led troopers on a pursuit before he was apprehended, police said.
State Police said Rascati was charged with:
- First-degree larceny
- First-degree criminal mischief
- Second-degree criminal mischief
- Interfering with an officer/resisting
- Possession of controlled substance
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Disobeying the signal of an officer
- Engaging police in pursuit
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs
- Operating a motor vehicle while under suspension
- Reckless driving
Rascati was unable to post his $50,000 cash/surety bond, and he is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 29, police reported.
