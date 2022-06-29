Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middletown Man Faces 11 Charges After Stolen Pickup Truck Pursuit In Durham

Nicole Valinote
Michael Rascati
Michael Rascati Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he led troopers on a pursuit through Connecticut in a stolen pickup truck.

Troopers responded to a report in Middlesex County of a motor vehicle larceny at Lino's Market, located at 427 Main St. in Durham, at about 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to Connecticut State Police.

Michael Rascati, of Middletown, was later found driving a stolen 2019 Ford F-450 and led troopers on a pursuit before he was apprehended, police said.

State Police said Rascati was charged with:

  • First-degree larceny 
  • First-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree criminal mischief 
  • Interfering with an officer/resisting
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Disobeying the signal of an officer
  • Engaging police in pursuit
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs
  • Operating a motor vehicle while under suspension
  • Reckless driving

Rascati was unable to post his $50,000 cash/surety bond, and he is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 29, police reported.

