Man, Woman Accused Of Robbing Victim Of Pair Of Shoes At Gunpoint In Cromwell

Two Connecticut residents were charged with allegedly robbing a victim of a pair of shoes at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Middlesex County on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot of River Centre Plaza in Cromwell.

According to Capt. Frederick Sifodaskalakis of the Cromwell Police, police responded to 77 Berlin Road at the plaza for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the victim met with the suspects, identified as Julio Oquendo, age 20, and Carmen Rogers, age 21, both of Middletown, to sell them a pair of shoes, Sifodaskalakis said.

During the exchange, the shoes were taken by the Rogers while Oquendo pointed a firearm at the victim from inside his vehicle, police said.

During an investigation, the suspect vehicle was located on Rapallo Ave., in Middletown and both suspects were located coming out of their residence and detained by Middletown Police, Sifodaskalakis said.

Cromwell Police Detectives executed a search warrant at 43 Rapallo Ave. and located evidence tying both suspects to the crimes, he added.

Oquendo was charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Threatening

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Rogers was charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Rogers is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

The Cromwell Police Department has internet exchange parking spaces in front of the Police Department that people are encouraged to use when making transactions, Sifodaskalakis said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.