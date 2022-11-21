Man Threatens Delivery Driver With Axe In Residential Town Of Durham Neighborhood, Police Say

A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe.

The incident took place in Middlesex County around 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the town of Durham.

According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment at 6 Commerce Circle for a report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver who was attempting to drop off packages.

Responding troopers met with the delivery driver at a separate nearby location and were advised that the driver was attempting to complete a delivery which required the driver to confirm the identity of the recipient, state police said.

According to the delivery driver, a man, later identified as Michael Salvatore, age 41, of Durham, exited the apartment and was advised that identification was required for the delivery.

The delivery driver further explained that Salvatore attempted to provide his Social Security card, which did not meet the delivery requirements. The delivery driver requested a photo ID and Salvatore went back inside his residence before returning to the delivery driver’s location, allegedly carrying an axe, state police said.

The delivery driver told troopers that while holding the axe, Salvatore told the driver to leave the packages. Fearing for their safety, the delivery driver put the packages on the ground and drove away from the area, police added.

Once a safe distance away, the driver, who reported no injuries, contacted their employer, who called 911.

Salvatore refused to cooperate with the troopers and was arrested. The axe was secured and seized as evidence, state police said.

He was charged with breach of peace and threatening and held on a $5,000 bond.

Salvatore is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 21.

