Information Sought: 18-Year-Old Found Shot On Busy Cromwell Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
An 18-year-old man was found shot on West Street in Cromwell.
Connecticut State Police are seeking information after finding an 18-year-old man on a city street with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 9:40 p.m., Saturday, March 11, on West Street -- also known as Route 372 -- in Cromwell.

The man told police he had been injured in a shooting incident, but little else before he was transported to a hospital for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad have assumed the investigation which is in its very early stages. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop H at 860-534-1000. 

All calls will be kept anonymous. 

