$4,200 In Fines Issued After Trio Exceeds Carp Limit At River In Cromwell

Three men were issued more than $4,200 in fines after Connecticut officials reported that they far exceeded the daily limit for carp fishing.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police reported on Monday, May 16, that officers in Middlesex County responded over the weekend to the CT River in Cromwell after receiving a report of three people fishing over the daily limit for carp.

Police said the CT River is a trophy carp body of water, and the daily limit on carp is one that is no larger than 26 inches.

The officer at the scene saw a large carp hanging out of a cooler in the area of the three men who were fishing.

Police checked another cooler, which was filled to capacity, officials said.

Police said the men were cited for the following:

Having no fishing license

Over the daily creel limit on common carp

Exceeding the amount of rods and reels being used per person.

The fish were seized and donated to a rehabilitation center for injured mammals and birds of prey, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.