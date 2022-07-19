31-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Semi-Trailer On I-91 In Cromwell

A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a semi-trailer truck on I-91 in Connecticut.

The crash happened on I-91 South near Exit 21 in Cromwell at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday, July 18, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said Nicholas Davidowicz, of Newton, Massachusetts, was standing outside of a 2014 Toyota Prius that was parked in the right and center lanes, and a 2014 Cascadia Freightliner swerved to avoid a collision.

Davidowicz ran from the center lane into the left lane, where he was struck by the Freightliner, State Police said.

The driver of the Freightliner lost control of the vehicle and struck the driver's side door of the Toyota, causing the Freightliner to roll over, police said.

Police said Davidowicz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the 25-year-old Florida man who was driving the Freightliner did not report any injuries.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Authorities asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

