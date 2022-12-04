Contact Us
'Our Hearts Are Heavy': Middletown Officer Dies Of Brain Cancer, Police Department Announces

Nicole Valinote
Officer Matt Silvestrini
Officer Matt Silvestrini Photo Credit: Facebook/Middletown Police Department

A Connecticut police department is mourning the loss of an officer who died of brain cancer.

Officer Matt Silvestrini died peacefully while surrounded by family at his home on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3, the Middletown Police Department in Middlesex County announced.

"Officer Silvestrini dedicated his life to serving others," the announcement reads. "He was a decorated Veteran of the US Army (serving two tours in Iraq), he served the City of New Haven as a police officer before transferring to MPD in 2012. He was a member of the Emergency Response Team, Firearms Unit, and an instructor here at MPD."

The police department said Silvestrini was also a dedicated husband and father of his two children.

"We ask that you keep the Silvestrini Family in your thoughts and prayers, especially as we approach the holidays," the Middletown Police Department said. "While our hearts are heavy, we know Matt is finally at peace…. Riding off into the sunset looking for his next adventure!"

