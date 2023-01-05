ID Released Of 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Cromwell Crash Involving State Rep

Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.

The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.

According to state police, the crash took place when State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams, age 39, of Middletown, was traveling south on Route 9 when he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver identified as Katie Kimeda Mustafj, age 27, of Manchester.

The impact from the crash caused Williams' 2015 Infiniti to burst into flames, state police said.

Mustafji, whose 2014 Toyota Corolla came to a rest in the center median, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Williams, who was also pronounced dead at the scene, was taken to the medical examiner's office for positive identification.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1000.

