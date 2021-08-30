COVID-19: Infection Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut was down slightly over the weekend, though a pair of new patients were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Monday, Aug. 30 that there were 43,879 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 1,361 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Department of Health.

The two new hospitalizations bring the total being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals up to 380 as of Aug. 30.

Officials noted that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 85 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Of the total new cases in recent weeks, there have been more than 7,000 breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals in Connecticut, according to the state.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

In total, more than 2.43 million first doses have been administered, while more than 2.4 million in Connecticut have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in the latest update from the Department of Health:

65+: 97 percent;

55-64: 88 percent;

45-54: 79 percent;

35-44: 77 percent;

25-34: 68 percent;

18-24: 65 percent;

16-17: 74 percent;

12-15: 62 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Monday, Aug. 30:

Fairfield: 105,657 (11,200 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 98,090 (11,476);

Hartford: 90,278 (10,124);

New London: 24,391 (9,197);

Litchfield: 15,520 (8,606);

Middlesex: 13,745 (8,462);

Windham: 11,486 (99,835);

Tolland: 10,287 (6,825).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.