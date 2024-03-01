Multiple Anti-Semitic Incidents Under Investigation At Middletown Middle School

The incidents took place in Middlesex County at Beman Middle School in Middletown.

In a letter to the community on Thursday, Feb. 29, Middletown School District Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos said the incidents occurred in a bathroom at the school and included swastikas.

"Let me be clear: there is no place for hate, intolerance, or discrimination of any kind in the Middletown Public Schools," Vázquez Matos wrote. "These acts are not only hurtful and offensive to individuals, but they also undermine the very foundation of a safe and inclusive learning environment for all."

To stop the actions, and for the safety of students, Vázquez Matos said the district is working with the Middletown Police Department during an investigation.

The school is also holding school-wide conversations about the impact of hate symbols and their devastating effects on individuals and the collective well-being of the community, the superintendent added.

"This will involve engaging all students and staff in dialogue," Vázquez Matos said. "We will likely be seeking guidance and support from external organizations like the Anti-Defamation League to further enhance these discussions."

Vázquez Matos said to help with the conversations, the district has added resources, which can be found here.

Last school year, the district investigated an incident involving members of the middle school baseball team for using racist and antisemitic language and sharing offensive images.

