Killingworth Man, 27, Killed In Chester Crash On Route 148

The crash occurred in Middlesex County just before 1:20 a.m., Thursday, June 20, near the Cedar Lake Road intersection in Chester.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Sean Francis Guiheen of Killingworth was heading west on Route 148 on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the road and veered into the eastbound lane and struck a metal guardrail.

Guiheen was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. He was transported to Middlesex Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Trooper Sean McKay at Connecticut State Police - Troop F - 860-399-2100.

