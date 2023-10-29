Ivoryton 18-Year-Old Fatally Stabs Family Member At CT Residence, Police Say

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, personnel from Connecticut State Police Troop F say they received a 911 call from Middlesex County resident Matthew Craig, age 18, of the village of Ivoryton, reporting that he had just stabbed a family member several times at a residence in the town of Essex.

Upon Troopers and EMS arrival, the victim was lying on the floor having sustained multiple apparent stab wounds to his chest and back area, according to police.

At around 1:15 a.m., the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Interviews were conducted by detectives with the suspect and two witnesses, who were present at the scene, and all claimed that the victim was involved a physical domestic dispute with a female, prior to the suspect intervening and stabbing the victim.

Police did not disclose Craig's relationship to either the victim or the female involved in the incident.

Based on interviews and on scene physical evidence, Craig was arrested and charged with:

First-degree manslaughter,

Risk of injury to a minor (a juvenile was also inside the house at the time of the incident, said police).

He was transported to Hartford Correctional Center, and is is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is due to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.