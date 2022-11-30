New Cat Café In Old Saybrook Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes

The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.

All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the second cat café in the state, according to owner Carla Gowrie.

Gowrie, who has three cats of her own, said she visited a cat café for the first time four years ago, and she loved the concept.

“I thought the whole idea was fantastic," she said. "It was an alternative to a shelter or a pet finder where you could put people and cats together in a fun environment.”

The café gives guests a chance to try snacks and drinks while spending time with cats from the local non-profit A Chance For Love Rescue. Guests who are interested in adopting the cats can do so through animal rescue, not the café, Gowrie said.

In the café's first two weeks in business, seven cats have already been adopted, Gowrie said. The business currently cares for 13 cats, but the number fluctuates as new cats are brought in and others get adopted.

The business also welcomes those who aren't looking to adopt but simply want to spend time with the animals.

Gowrie said the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The people that come in are just really happy to spend an hour chilling with the cats," she said.

Gowrie said the café accepts walk-ins, but it is preferable for people to make a reservation in advance. So far, the business has been seeing many customers, she added.

“It’s been incredibly busy beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

