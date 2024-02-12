A Few Clouds 41°

SHARE

Woodbury Methodist Pastor Nabbed With Crystal Meth During Traffic Stop

A Connecticut pastor has been charged with alleged possession of crystal methamphetamine with intent to sell. 

Herbert Irving Miller

Herbert Irving Miller

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Litchfield County resident, Herbert Irving Miller, age 63, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9 in Woodbury after he was stopped for driving with a suspended registration and failing to maintain insurance requirements. 

According to Connecticut State Police, an investigation revealed that Miller, a resident of Woodbury, was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection. 

Miller is the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Woodbury, according to a phone message at the church.

Reports that Miller reportedly dealt drugs from the church could not be confirmed with state police. 

He was arrested and additionally charged with:

  • Use of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Miller was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE