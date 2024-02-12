Woodbury Methodist Pastor Nabbed With Crystal Meth During Traffic Stop

Litchfield County resident, Herbert Irving Miller, age 63, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9 in Woodbury after he was stopped for driving with a suspended registration and failing to maintain insurance requirements.

According to Connecticut State Police, an investigation revealed that Miller, a resident of Woodbury, was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.

Miller is the pastor of the United Methodist Church in Woodbury, according to a phone message at the church.

Reports that Miller reportedly dealt drugs from the church could not be confirmed with state police.

He was arrested and additionally charged with:

Use of drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance

Miller was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

