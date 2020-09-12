Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Tropical Storm Paulette Expected To Become Hurricane As It Moves West Toward Bermuda

Joe Lombardi
A look at activity in the Atlantic, including two tropical storms,. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected path of Tropical Storm Paulette. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected path of Tropical Storm Rene. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The projected path of Tropical Depression 19. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Two tropical storms, a tropical depression, and three more disturbances are now active in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center announced Saturday morning, Sept. 12 that it has issued advisories on Tropical Storm Paulette, Tropical Storm Rene and Tropical Depression 19. (See the first image above.)

Paulette, tracking steadily closer to Bermuda, is near hurricane strength. For its projected track, see the second image above.

Rene, meanwhile, is lingering farther east, and its projected track calls for slow movement eastward. (See the third image above.)

Tropical Depression 19, is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico. It is then projected to move toward the northern Gulf Coast. (See the fourth image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

