Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Weather

Quick-Moving Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Hail Could Cause Power Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The arrival of a cold front will bring with it a quick-moving system that will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages.
The arrival of a cold front will bring with it a quick-moving system that will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The arrival of a cold front will bring with it a quick-moving system that will be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages.

Small hail is also possible during the time frame for storm activity on Monday, May 11 from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clouds will thicken Monday morning in advance of the storm. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The storms are expected to be most severe on Long Island and in coastal Connecticut.

Showers will taper off late in the evening followed by gradual clearing overnight with the low temperature dropping to the upper 30s.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties in the Hudson Valley and Litchfield County in Connecticut from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. Northwesterly winds will be between 10 to 18 miles per hour with gusts as high as 26-28 miles per hour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.