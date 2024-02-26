Watertown Man With Gun Arrested For Armed Dispute With Neighbor, Police Say

The incident took place in Litchfield County on Sunday, Feb. 25 in the area of Cobb Street in Watertown.

According to Watertown Police, the man had a gun during a dispute with his neighbor.

When officers arrived, the armed man went inside his home. Police shut down the road as contact was made with the suspect, police said.

Police eventually made contact with the man and took him into custody, police said they are releasing his identity or charges at this time.

The investigation is continuing.

Police said the area is now safe.

