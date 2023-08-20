Troopers, Including K9, New Hartford Officers Take Fugitive into Custody

On Saturday, Aug. 19 at about 10:15 p.m. in Litchfield County, an officer was patrolling in the area of Main Street in New Hartford when he observed a vehicle drive behind a commercial building.

Recognizing that the business at that location was closed, the officer from the New Hartford Police Department followed the vehicle and made contact with its operator, who was unable to provide a valid reason for driving behind the business after hours, according to a report by Connecticut State Police.

During the course of the on-scene investigation, information was developed indicating that the operator was in the area attempting to make contact with an individual known to have several outstanding arrest warrants.

Based upon this information, two Connecticut State Police troopers and a K9 officer responded to the scene to search the surrounding area for the wanted individual, identified as Litchfield County resident Santo Consolini, age 48, of the town of Winsted.

One of the troopers and his partner, K9 Gordon, initiated a track that led into a heavily wooded area where Consolini was located and taken into custody without incident.

Consolini was subsequently transported to Troop B in North Canaan, where he was processed and charged with the following:

Failure to appear in the first degree, two counts

Failure to appear in the second degree, two counts

Consolini is being held on a total bond of $852,500 pending his scheduled arraignment on Monday, Aug. 21 at Torrington Superior Court.

