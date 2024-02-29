Torrington Eatery Announces Indefinite Closure Due To 'Unfortunate Circumstances'

Litchfield County's Cravings Cafe & Grill, located in Torrington at 9 Migeon Ave., announced on Thursday, Feb. 29 that it would be closed "until further notice."

In a social media post, the restaurant's owners did not give any specific reasons for the sudden closure but said it was due to "unfortunate circumstances."

"We sincerely appreciate all your support that you have given us," the owners wrote on social media.

The eatery, which opened in May 2023, served bagels, breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, and wraps, in addition to coffee and smoothies.

The news of the sudden closing garnered supportive comments from past patrons.

"Hope to see you back soon, you all are great!" wrote Matthew D.

"Prayers and positive vibes. Hope you are okay," commented Peter A.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.