Tornado Touches Down In Town Of Roxbury

The twister touched down in Litchfield County in the town of Roxbury around 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and lasted for about five minutes, said the National Weather Service.

Rated as an EF-0, the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the damage included large broken tree limbs that started along Minor Bridge Road and moved northwest and uphill before ending near Town Line Road, the weather service said.

To gauge the damage, the weather service met with eyewitnesses, a farm manager, and a drone pilot who overflow the area. Eyewitnesses provided photos and video of the tornado.

The drone pilot confirmed very little damage, NWS said.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

