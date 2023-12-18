This Litchfield County Restaurant Among Top 100 In US According To New Rankings

But Litchfield County's Arethusa al Tavolo, located in the borough of Bantam, not only was selected, it was the only restaurant in the state to have the honor.

The quaint restaurant opened its doors in June 2013 and touts itself as an American restaurant with a farm-to-table esthetic that also happens to have a dairy store (formerly the Bantam Firehouse) for producing some of the finest products for its daily menu, according to OpenTable.

The menu features a wide array of selections from lamb to select seafood along with unique sauces, salads, and starters, as well as desserts.

Favorite selections from diners included the tuna appetizer, Peking duck, kale salad, pork belly dumplings, and well, the list is too long to go on.

Some of the words used by diners after visiting the restaurant included amazing, excellent, to die for, and phenomenal.

One diner put it this way: "My experience at Arethusa al Tavolo, under the culinary expertise of Chef Dan Magill, was nothing short of extraordinary."

The restaurant also features a full bar (and is said to mix up a mean drink) as well as a well-heeled wine list.

Prices are on the high side, as expected, but according to diners, worth every penny. Service was also listed over and over as exceptional.

The restaurant is located at 828 Bantam Road. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday.

For reservations, visit https://www.arethusaaltavolo.com/ or call 860-567-0043.

To come up with the Top 100, OpenTable culled from over 12 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

Click here to read the entire OpenTable list of 100.

