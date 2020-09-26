Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northeast Region Well-Represented In New U.S. News & World Report Top 40 College Rankings

Christina Coulter
The five highest-ranked schools in U.S. News & World Report Top 40 National Universities Rankings are all in the Northeast.

The top five schools of the rating consist of:

  • Princeton University, first 
  • Harvard University, second; 
  • Columbia University, third;
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology, fourth (tied);
  • Yale University fourth (tied).

These rankings, which have been published for the last 36 years, are devised using seventeen different factors, including:

  • graduation rates
  • retention rates after the first year of study
  • social mobility
  • academic reputation, per an assessment survey
  • percentage of students who land a job in their field of study
  • class sizes
  • the ratio of students to faculty
  • percentage of faculty that is full-time
  • SAT scores of accepted students
  • graduate indebtedness
  • financial resources for students
  • alumni giving rates

The service's ranking of National Universities includes institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, along with masters and doctoral programs. 

  • 1. Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey
  • 2. Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts
  • 3. Columbia University in New York City, New York
  • 4 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts 
  • 4 (tie). Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut
  • 6 (tie). Stanford University in Stanford, California
  • 6 (tie). University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois
  • 8. University of Pennsylvania in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 9 (tie). California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California
  • 9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland
  • 9 (tie). Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois
  • 12. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
  • 13. Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • 14 (tie). Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island
  • 14 (tie). Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennesse
  • 16 (tie). Rice University in Houston, Texas
  • 16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri
  • 18. Cornell University in Ithica, New York
  • 19. University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • 20. University of California—Los Angeles
  • 21. Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia
  • 22. University of California—Berkeley
  • 23. Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
  • 24 (tie). University of Michigan—Ann Arbor
  • 24 (tie). University of Southern California
  • 26 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 26 (tie). University of Virginia in Charlottesville
  • 28 (tie). University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill
  • 28 (tie). Wake Forest University in Salem, North Carolina
  • 30 (tie). New York University in New York City, New York
  • 30 (tie). Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts
  • 30 (tie). University of California—Santa Barbara
  • 30 (tie). University of Florida in Gainesville, Flordia
  • 34. University of Rochester in New York
  • 35 (tie). Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
  • 35 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia
  • 35 (tie). University of California—Irvine
  • 35 (tie). University of California—San Diego
  • 39 (tie). University of California—Davis
  • 39 (tie). William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia

