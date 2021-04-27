Connecticut High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Connecticut is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:

College readiness,

Reading and math proficiency,

Reading and math performance,

Underserved student performance,

College curriculum breadth,

Graduation rates.

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.

The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darien High School in Fairfield County is ranked as the No. 1 high school in Connecticut.

"Darien High School is ranked first within Connecticut," U.S. News & World Report said. "Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Darien High School is 69 percent. The total minority enrollment is 13 percent, and 3 percent of students are economically disadvantaged."

View the U.S. News entry on Darien here.

The Top 10 ranked schools in Connecticut are:

1. Darien High School

2. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton

3. Weston High School

4. Staples High School

5. New Canaan High School

6. Wilton High School

7. Greenwich High School

8. Ridgefield High School

9. Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford

10. Conard High School, West Hartford, CT

For the complete rankings for Connecticut high schools, click here.

The Top 10 schools nationally are:

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)

5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)

6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)

7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)

8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)

10. Signature School (IN)

