Schools

Connecticut High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings.
U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings. Photo Credit: U.S. News & World Report

Connecticut is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.

The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors: 

  • College readiness, 
  • Reading and math proficiency, 
  • Reading and math performance, 
  • Underserved student performance, 
  • College curriculum breadth,
  • Graduation rates. 

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.

The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darien High School in Fairfield County is ranked as the No. 1 high school in Connecticut.

"Darien High School is ranked first within Connecticut," U.S. News & World Report said. "Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Darien High School is 69 percent. The total minority enrollment is 13 percent, and 3 percent of students are economically disadvantaged."

View the U.S. News entry on Darien here.

The Top 10 ranked schools in Connecticut are:

  • 1. Darien High School
  • 2. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton
  • 3. Weston High School
  • 4. Staples High School
  • 5. New Canaan High School
  • 6. Wilton High School
  • 7. Greenwich High School
  • 8. Ridgefield High School
  • 9. Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
  • 10. Conard High School, West Hartford, CT

For the complete rankings for Connecticut high schools, click here.

The Top 10 schools nationally are:

  • 1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
  • 2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)
  • 3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
  • 4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)
  • 5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
  • 6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)
  • 7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
  • 8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
  • 9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
  • 10. Signature School (IN)

