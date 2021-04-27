Connecticut High Schools Among Nation's Best In Brand-New U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Connecticut is well represented in the brand-new 2021 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best high schools in the nation.
The criteria in ranking the more than 17,000 focused on six factors:
- College readiness,
- Reading and math proficiency,
- Reading and math performance,
- Underserved student performance,
- College curriculum breadth,
- Graduation rates.
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, U.S. News & World Report said.
The data used was from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Darien High School in Fairfield County is ranked as the No. 1 high school in Connecticut.
"Darien High School is ranked first within Connecticut," U.S. News & World Report said. "Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Darien High School is 69 percent. The total minority enrollment is 13 percent, and 3 percent of students are economically disadvantaged."
View the U.S. News entry on Darien here.
The Top 10 ranked schools in Connecticut are:
- 1. Darien High School
- 2. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton
- 3. Weston High School
- 4. Staples High School
- 5. New Canaan High School
- 6. Wilton High School
- 7. Greenwich High School
- 8. Ridgefield High School
- 9. Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
- 10. Conard High School, West Hartford, CT
For the complete rankings for Connecticut high schools, click here.
The Top 10 schools nationally are:
- 1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
- 2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)
- 3. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
- 4. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)
- 5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
- 6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Science (KS)
- 7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
- 8. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
- 9. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
- 10. Signature School (IN)
