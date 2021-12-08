13-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Making Threats Against CT Schools

A middle school student in Connecticut has been arrested for allegedly making threats on social media that led to the closure of a high school for several days, police announced.

In New Haven County, police said that a 13-year-old teen has been arrested in connection to threats that forced the closure of Hamden High School for several days and a lockdown at the middle school he attends.

Police said that the threats were made on Instagram before they were reported to both law enforcement and district officials.

On Wednesday, police announced that the teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. He is scheduled to appear at the New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Monday, Dec. 20.

“I hope this development provides a measure of relief and helps to increase confidence in our school's safety, and the safety of our teachers, students, and support staff," Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said in a statement. "This has been a trying time for our community.

“I would urge that we continue to provide mental and emotional support to all those in need,” she continued. “Additionally, I would like to commend the HPD for their steadfast efforts throughout this daunting ordeal, as they maintained a watchful presence over our schools.”

The high school was closed between Friday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 7, before reopening on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with extra security measures in place, including metal detectors that led to lines of students waiting to get inside the building during admission.

“I want to thank our police department for its continued partnership in keeping our schools safe and secure places for learning," Hamden Schools Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler said.

"I am grateful their thorough investigation led to an arrest. The district will follow all appropriate protocols related to discipline for this threat and disruption to our school community."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.