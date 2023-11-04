Road Rage: Litchfield County Man Points Gun At Fellow Driver, Police Say

Litchfield County resident Kenneth Mack, age 64 of Harwinton, was taken into custody for his alleged outburst on Thursday, Nov. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. that day, Mack and another driver were traveling on Route 4.

The victim, who was driving behind Mack’s red Dodge Ram, reported to police that, as the two cars approached Birge Park Road, Mack abruptly came to a near-complete stop.

Though the driver behind him was able to stop without hitting Mack, he allegedly started to make inappropriate hand gestures towards the second driver from the pickup truck window.

Eventually, the two kept driving, but along the way, Mack brake-checked the victim multiple times and even is alleged to have picked up a shotgun and pointed it in the victim’s direction.

Using a description of Mack and his truck (including his license plate number), investigators were able to locate the suspect and detain him.

Mack allegedly told investigators that though he owned firearms, he did not have one in his car, nor did he use it during his interaction with the other driver, saying only that he had used hand gestures and words during the incident.

He also said he felt the need to defend himself during the incident but did not tell police why.

A search found that Mack owned two firearms, one of which was a 12-gauge shotgun.

He is charged with breach of peace and threatening (by displaying a firearm).

Mack is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear on Friday, Nov. 3 at Torrington Superior Court.

