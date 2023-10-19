Poll: Ready For A Scary Movie For Halloween Made In CT? Website Picks Their Favorite

Poll What CT Movie Do You Think Is the Scariest? Add Your Choice Submit Vote View Results Current Results What CT Movie Do You Think Is the Scariest? Add Your Choice 0% Back to Vote

But one website has made it easy by listing what "they" think is the scariest flick filmed in the Nutmeg State.

The Hard Times picked Ty West's "The Innkeepers," as an "instant classic of New England horror." Mostly because it was filmed in what many say is a really haunted Inn, and because it gets under your skin and lingers there for a while.

That being the fact, many may say the movie filmed in Litchfield County in Torrington, is a more psychological thriller than a horror movie with all the scream factor.

But compared to "Friday the 13th Part 2 " -- which was also filmed in Litchfield County in Kent -- with plenty of gore and lots of scream factor, many may say the latter is scarier.

Of course, that all depends on your definition of a horror movie and how much you can stomach or get freaked out.

In case you haven't seen "The Innkeepers," it tells the story of an allegedly haunted Inn in Torrington, its plot follows two employees at the Yankee Pedlar Inn who, during its last weekend of being open, attempt to prove the alleged supernatural activity in the old building's bones really exists.

The two, played by Sara Paxton and Pat Healy, were interested in the case of a bride named Madeline O'Malley who hung herself when she was left at the altar and her body was then hidden in the basement by the Inn owners.

There are all kinds of hauntings and strange visitors and scary as-heck scenes.

Not to give too much away, the movie won the Scariest Film Award for 2011 at the Toronto Film Festival (fans' choice), but it wasn't picked as a horror movie.

Surprisingly there have been lots of "horror movies" filmed in Connecticut including such classics as:

"The House of the Devil " 2009; filmed throughout CT

"The Last House on the Left" 1972; filmed in Fairfield County in Westport

"The Horror of Party Beach" 1964; filmed in Fairfield County in Stamford

"The Stepford Wives" 1975; filmed throughout Fairfield County including Darien, Redding, Westport, and Norwalk

There are also a lot of horror movies set in Connecticut but were filmed elsewhere including such big-time hits as "Beetlejuice," the first "Friday the 13th," and "The Haunting in Connecticut."

So no matter your taste in horror films there is sure to be one filmed right in your state that will scare your pants off for Halloween.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.