COVID-19: Connecticut Advisory Board Working On Models To Selectively Reopen State

A collection of health, business, workforce, and education experts in Connecticut has been tasked with providing recommendations for when the state can start to begin the process of reopening non-essential businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The recommendations will be completed sometime before Wednesday, May 20.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a panel of experts will serve on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group organized by AdvanceCT that will offer advice about reopening the state.

Lamont said the advisory group “will consult with his administration and legislative leadership on the reopening of Connecticut’s economy and education system as the nation emerges from the unprecedented public health emergency caused by COVID-19.”

“Each member was chosen because of either their expertise in the field of medicine and science,” he added. “Their experience as a member of Connecticut’s business community; their representation of the workforce; their proficiency regarding the needs of the state’s at-risk populations; or their leadership role within the education system.”

The advisory group is expected to meet with Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, Jr. and the Connecticut General Assembly each week as COVID-19 cases in the state begin stabilizing.

Members of the Connecticut General Assembly for advice and counsel include Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.

Lamont noted that the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group is a separate entity from the multi-state, regional council that the State of Connecticut has joined with the governors of several other states from the northeast

“I’m as anxious to reopen our economy and get back to business as usual as everyone else, but if we don’t do this in a thoughtful way, all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus to date will have been worthless,” Lamont said. “The actions we’ve taken so far in Connecticut, while painstaking, have been helping to slow down its spread.

“The steadily slowing rate of hospitalizations shows that what we’ve done so far is having an impact, but we are not out of the woods yet. This group of medical professionals, local business representatives, professionals who work with our at-risk communities, and education officials will provide Connecticut with a valuable resource in our efforts to get our state moving again.

“We need to have a unified approach, considering the significant impact this pandemic is having on our communities.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.