Woman Struck, Killed While Attempting To Repair Tire In Thomaston

A woman was killed while attempting to repair a flat tire on a busy Connecticut roadway.

The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 3:35 p.m. in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Thomaston.

State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 8 northbound between the Exit 39 on and off ramps for a report of a car vs pedestrian collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Karina Marie Lopez, age 26, of Torrington, was operating her vehicle when it became disabled in the left lane due to a flat tire, state police said.

Lopez attempted to repair her tire in the left lane when she was struck by a 2021 Subaru Outback driven by a 51-year-old man from the town of Canton in Hartford County, said police.

The m remained on the scene and was not injured, according to police.

Lopez was flown to Hartford Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Fitzgerald at Troop L by calling 860-626-7900.

