Breaking News: Isaias Becomes Hurricane: Here's Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Woman, Man Accused Of Running Counterfeit CT, NY Scheme Involving Car Titles, Insurance Cards

Zak Failla
Krista Karch Photo Credit: Monroe PD
Orlando Dominguez Photo Credit: Monroe PD

Two Connecticut residents are facing charges for an alleged elaborate counterfeiting operation that expanded into New York.

An investigation was launched by the Monroe Police Department in February when an area resident purchased a motor vehicle with a fraudulent title.

An extensive, multi-agency investigation was launched, which led them to identify Krista Karch and Orlando Dominguez, both residents of Essex, Connecticut, in Middlesex County, as possible suspects.

According to police, it was determined that Dominguez allegedly produced counterfeit New York and Connecticut car titles, auto insurance cards, U.S. currency, paperwork, and boating certificates to be sold.

The investigation further determined that Karch is authorized by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to give boating license classes.

It is alleged that Karch was not providing the classes, but with Dominguez’s assistance, arranged for forged boating certificates to be sold to people without the required eight-hour class. That conspiracy was carried out via cell phone and through the banking system, police said.

Karch, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, July 28, while Dominguez, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, July 29. Both were charged with:

  • Forgery;
  • Conspiracy to commit forgery;
  • Telephone fraud;
  • Money laundering.

Both Karch and Dominguez were released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

