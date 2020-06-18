Woman Drove Wrong Way On I-84, State Police Say

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-84.

Vanessa Alejos, of Newington, was arrested around 11:22 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, in Hartford County, by Connecticut State Police for driving the wrong way on I- 84 in East Hartford, state police said.

Troopers were alerted to the wrong-way driver by callers and were able to track down and pull over Alejos near Exit 56, they said.

Alejos was charged with four counts of construction zone violations, failing to comply with fingerprinting and interfering with an officer, state police said.

Police did not say why she was in the construction area or driving in the wrong direction.

She was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 18.

