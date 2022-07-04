Winsted Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman After She Went For Walk In Norfolk

A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman after she went out for a walk.
Troopers in Litchfield County received a report about a woman who seemed to be in medical distress in the area of Parker Hill Road in Norfolk at about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police.
Authorities found the woman and learned that she had been assaulted while out on a walk, State Police said.
Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jason Heath, of Winsted, and arrested Heath at about 9:30 p.m., authorities said.
State Police said Heath was charged with:
- First-degree sexual assault
- Third-degree assault
- Second-degree breach of peace
- Second-degree strangulation/suffocation
- First-degree unlawful restraint
- Second-degree stalking
He was held on a $250,000 surety bond, and his court appearance was set for Friday, July 1, police said.
