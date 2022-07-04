Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Sites

  • Danbury
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Bright, Sunny July 4th Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms
Police & Fire

Winsted Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman After She Went For Walk In Norfolk

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Heath
Jason Heath Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman after she went out for a walk. 

Troopers in Litchfield County received a report about a woman who seemed to be in medical distress in the area of Parker Hill Road in Norfolk at about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities found the woman and learned that she had been assaulted while out on a walk, State Police said. 

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jason Heath, of Winsted, and arrested Heath at about 9:30 p.m., authorities said. 

State Police said Heath was charged with:

  • First-degree sexual assault
  • Third-degree assault
  • Second-degree breach of peace
  • Second-degree strangulation/suffocation
  • First-degree unlawful restraint
  • Second-degree stalking

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond, and his court appearance was set for Friday, July 1, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.