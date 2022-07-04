Winsted Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman After She Went For Walk In Norfolk

A 20-year-old Connecticut man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman after she went out for a walk.

Troopers in Litchfield County received a report about a woman who seemed to be in medical distress in the area of Parker Hill Road in Norfolk at about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities found the woman and learned that she had been assaulted while out on a walk, State Police said.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jason Heath, of Winsted, and arrested Heath at about 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

State Police said Heath was charged with:

First-degree sexual assault

Third-degree assault

Second-degree breach of peace

Second-degree strangulation/suffocation

First-degree unlawful restraint

Second-degree stalking

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond, and his court appearance was set for Friday, July 1, police said.

