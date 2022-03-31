Winchester Police Warn Residents Not To Approach Wild Moose Spotted In Area

Police have issued an alert about a wild moose that has made a big impression on residents in a Connecticut town.

The Winchester Police Department in Litchfield County announced on Thursday, March 31, that it has received a number of complaints about the moose spotted in the area, and people approaching and crowding the animal.

Police added that the department has received reports of people parking on and walking across the highway to see the moose, which could lead to crashes.

The department plans to establish barriers to protect the moose and enforce the barriers if people do not respect them.

"It is nice to have such a celebrity in our town, but again we must advise everyone to stay away." the police department said. "The wild moose, while usually a docile creature, can be deadly when they feel threatened. An animal that has the potential to weigh over 1,000 pounds, can charge at you at speeds up to 40 miles per hour will cause significant injury or death."

Police said the moose is believed to be pregnant, which would make her more territorial and dangerous.

The moose will remain in the area until the calf is born in May or June, authorities said.

"If the moose cannot be respected, officials have limited response options, and the moose potentially will be euthanized," police said. "We would love to have such exotic wildlife thrive in our community. Please do not create a situation where the moose or the public is endangered and stay away."

More information about moose in Connecticut can be found here.

