Teen Nabbed For Making Charges On Credit Card Stolen In New Hartford

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and accused of using a woman's stolen credit cards in Connecticut.

Troopers responded to a Litchfield County home in New Hartford on Sunday, Oct. 24, and a woman told police that she had been notified by her bank of potential fraudulent activity on her account, and discovered her purse had been stolen from her vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

The woman found that the charges were being made using her stolen credit cards at businesses in the area.

State police obtained surveillance footage from the businesses, where fraudulent credit card transactions took place, and circulated the photos to other area law enforcement agencies, police said.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was identified as the suspect in the case and was charged on Saturday, March 26 with the following:

Sixth-degree larceny

Three counts of credit card theft

Illegal use of a credit card

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree criminal trespass

Second-degree identity theft

Third-degree identity theft

Five counts of criminal attempt to commit illegal use of a credit card

Police said the boy was already detained at Manson Youth Juvenile Institution in Cheshire for unrelated matters.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Thursday, April 7, police said.

