Suspect At Large After Robbery In Parking Lot Of Area Target

Christina Coulter
The Target where the robbery took place
The Target where the robbery took place Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are looking for individuals who witnessed or have pertinent information about an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Target location in the area.

Officers in New Haven County were dispatched to the Ansonia Target, located at 20 West Main St, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. 

The victims, said police, were meeting with the armed suspect to complete what they thought was an online transaction. 

The unknown robber reportedly displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing the scene as a passenger in a light-colored sedan with tinted windows. 

Police said that the suspect is a light-skinned black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue PPE mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has information pertaining to the crime is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885 or online

The Ansonia Police department has a designated meet-up spot for online transaction at their facility on 2 Elm St, and noted in their press release that "purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous."

