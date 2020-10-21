Suspect At Large After Robbery In Parking Lot Of Area Target

Police are looking for individuals who witnessed or have pertinent information about an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Target location in the area.

Officers in New Haven County were dispatched to the Ansonia Target, located at 20 West Main St, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The victims, said police, were meeting with the armed suspect to complete what they thought was an online transaction.

The unknown robber reportedly displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing the scene as a passenger in a light-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Police said that the suspect is a light-skinned black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a blue PPE mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has information pertaining to the crime is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885 or online.

The Ansonia Police department has a designated meet-up spot for online transaction at their facility on 2 Elm St, and noted in their press release that "purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.