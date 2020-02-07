Speeding ATV Driver Injured After Hitting Turning Vehicle, Police Say

An ATV driver who was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and slammed into a vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

Bridgeport Police were notified of the incident around 3:24 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, when the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a report of a crash at the intersection of North Avenue and Sylvan Avenue, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management division.

According to Appleby, the crash took place when the driver of a Yamaha 350 ATV, identified as Anthony Figueroa, 28, of Bridgeport, was traveling westbound on North Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As Figueroa approached the intersection of Sylvan Avenue he allegedly failed to stop for a vehicle that had almost completed a turn, police said.

Witnesses on the scene and the passenger in the vehicle struck said Figueroa was looking backward towards his friend on another ATV.

The driver of the Honda CRV was identified as Michele Rossi, 52, of Seymour, told officers she was traveling eastbound on North Avenue turning onto Sylvan Avenue to go to DMV. Rossi did not see the vehicle as she was turning, Appleby said.

Bridgeport Fire Department, AMR, and the Bridgeport Police Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

Figueroa was transported to St Vincent's Hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries. Figueroa was in surgery at the time of the initial investigation, Appleby said.

Rossi and her juvenile passenger sustained no injuries.

