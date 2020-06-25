Sandy Hook Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Police In Tweet

A 24-year-old Northern Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill police on Twitter.

On Wednesday, June 24, Connecticut State Police Headquarters received a complaint from a resident in the state of Virginia reporting a disturbing tweet on Twitter, the department said.

According to police, the tweet said: "imma kill a cop today and when they ask me why I did it, imma tell them he was acting nervous and looked at me wrong."

The department's Western District Major Crime Squad was assigned to investigate the incident and was assisted by State Troopers from Troop A, Southbury.

The squad was able to identify Alexander Hassinger, of Sandy Hook, as the alleged sender, and arrested him at his home around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.

He was charged with harassment and breach of peace, state police said.

Hassinger was released after posting a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 15.

