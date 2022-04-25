Police Identify 4-Year-Old Girl Who Died In Watertown Farm Tractor Accident

Police have identified a 4-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor in Connecticut.

Ellie Kuslis was identified as the child who died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Police said the tractor, which was being operated by Ellie's father, was stationary when the incident happened, but the seeder remained engaged.

Ellie was pronounced dead after the Watertown Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene at about 3:20 p.m., police said.

Police said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington's autopsy conducted on Sunday, April 24, determined that Ellie's cause of death was blunt force trauma, and it was certified as accidental, authorities reported.

"The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help," police said.

