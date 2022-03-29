Pet Dies In Fire That Destroys Torrington Home

A family's pet was killed in a fire that destroyed their Connecticut home.

The Torrington Fire Department in Litchfield County responded to a report of a fire at a home on Meadowview Drive at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, March 28, department officials said.

The shift commander reported fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the residence, and off-duty city firefighters and volunteers were called to the scene for additional help, Torrington fire reported.

Drakeville and Torringford Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and mutual aid was requested from the Harwinton West Side Fire Department, officials reported.

The fire was brought under control at about 11:30 a.m., officials said.

Two occupants of the residence who were home at the time were evaluated at the scene by Trinity EMS for smoke inhalation, but they were not hospitalized, the department said.

The fire department said one of the family's pets died in the fire, and a puppy escaped with the family.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents following the fire, as the house is uninhabitable, officials reported.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.