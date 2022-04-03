One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Head-On New Hartford Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in northern Connecticut.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2 in Litchfield County in the Town of New Hartford.

A Torrington woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Kona SEL westbound on Route 202 near Business Park Road when a 2016 Honda HR-V EX traveling eastbound crossed the double-yellow line into the westbound lane and the two vehicles collided head-on, Connecticut State Police said.

The driver of the Honda, Kushtrim Bytyqi, age 35, of Torrington, was transported from the scene to Waterbury Hospital for serious physical injuries by New Hartford EMS where he was later pronounced dead, said police.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to the entire front end and were towed from the scene.

