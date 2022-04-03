Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Sites

  • Danbury
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Storm Bringing Periods Of Rain Will Set Stage For Unsettled Stretch
Police & Fire

One Dead, One Seriously Injured In Head-On New Hartford Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in northern Connecticut.
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in northern Connecticut. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in northern Connecticut.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2 in Litchfield County in the Town of New Hartford.

A Torrington woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Kona SEL westbound on Route 202 near Business Park Road when a 2016 Honda HR-V EX traveling eastbound crossed the double-yellow line into the westbound lane and the two vehicles collided head-on, Connecticut State Police said.

The driver of the Honda, Kushtrim Bytyqi, age 35, of Torrington, was transported from the scene to Waterbury Hospital for serious physical injuries by New Hartford EMS where he was later pronounced dead, said police. 

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to the entire front end and were towed from the scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.