Man, Woman Charged In Connection To Fatal I-84 Crash

Two Connecticut residents have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that took place in 2020.

Marissa Christiana Santiago, age 26, of Stafford Springs, and Miguel Angel Berrios, 54, of Willimantic, were arrested on warrants on Thursday, April 29, for the crash which took place on I-84 in East Hartford on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, said the Connecticut State Police.

Santiago, who was the driver of a Jeep that rear-ended a motorcycle in which two people were riding, and one of the occupants died, has been charged with a host of charges, including manslaughter, state police said.

Berrios, who was driving the motorcycle, was charged with:

Misuse of plates

Operating without proper insurance

Driving a motorcycle without the proper license endorsement

Carrying a passenger on a motorcycle without proper license endorsement

His passenger, Milita Mercado, age 60, of New Britain, was seriously injured, but later died.

He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Santiago was arrested and charged with:

Failure to use a seatbelt

Reckless driving

DUI

Following too closely

Two counts of manslaughter

Two counts of assault

Reckless endangerment

She was released on a $100,000 bond.

