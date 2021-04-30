Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Man, Woman Charged In Connection To Fatal I-84 Crash

Kathy Reakes
Marissa Christiana Santiago and Miguel Angel Berrios
Marissa Christiana Santiago and Miguel Angel Berrios Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Two Connecticut residents have been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that took place in 2020.

Marissa Christiana Santiago, age 26, of Stafford Springs, and Miguel Angel Berrios, 54, of Willimantic, were arrested on warrants on Thursday, April 29, for the crash which took place on I-84 in East Hartford on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, said the Connecticut State Police.

Santiago, who was the driver of a Jeep that rear-ended a motorcycle in which two people were riding, and one of the occupants died, has been charged with a host of charges, including manslaughter, state police said.

Berrios, who was driving the motorcycle, was charged with:

  • Misuse of plates
  • Operating without proper insurance
  • Driving a motorcycle without the proper license endorsement
  • Carrying a passenger on a motorcycle without proper license endorsement

His passenger, Milita Mercado, age 60, of New Britain, was seriously injured, but later died. 

He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Santiago was arrested and charged with:

  • Failure to use a seatbelt
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI
  • Following too closely
  • Two counts of manslaughter
  • Two counts of assault
  • Reckless endangerment

She was released on a $100,000 bond. 

