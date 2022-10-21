Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Cement Wall On Route 8 In Torrington

A Connecticut man was killed during a single-vehicle crash.

It happened around 2:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 on Route 8 in the city of Torrington in Litchfield County.

According to Connecticut State Police, New Haven County resident Barry Zaret, age 82, of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound near Exit 45, when his 2015 Toyota Rav4 left the roadway, drove on a grassy media and up a dirt mount before taking flight, and hitting the guardrail before colliding into a cement wall on Winthrop Street in Torrington.

The vehicle's final resting position was suspended on a telephone wire, state police said.

Zaret was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

