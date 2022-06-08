Contact Us
Man Charged With Robbing Sharon Gas Station, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Marcus Awbrey
Marcus Awbrey Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 31-year-old man is facing charges in a robbery at a gas station in Connecticut. 

Police in Litchfield County were notified of a panic alarm at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 in Sharon at about 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers discovered that the gas station had been robbed, and a suspect wearing all black and fled the scene in a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities reported. 

A trooper saw a vehicle matching the description traveling west on Route 4 in Goshen, with a driver who matched the suspect's description, police said.

After further investigation, Marcus Awbrey, of Cornwall, admitted to the crime at the gas station, police said. 

He was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny, according to the report.

Police said Awbrey is set to appear in court on Monday, June 20. 

