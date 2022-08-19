Contact Us
Litchfield
Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington
Man Accused Of Driving At 130 MPH On Route 8 In Torrington

Nicole Valinote
Brendan Clark
Brendan Clark Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 24-year-old man was charged with reckless driving after police said he drove at a speed of 130 mph in Connecticut.

Authorities in Litchfield County saw a Dodge Challenger traveling "significantly faster" than surrounding traffic on Route 8 in Torrington at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police pulled directly behind the Dodge and drove at a speed of 130 mph on a calibrated speedometer for about four miles before initiating a traffic stop, State Police reported. 

Troopers arrested the driver, identified as Hartford County resident Brendan Clark, of Farmington, police said.

Clark was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 2, according to the report.

