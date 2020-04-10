Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Lamont Extends Closures For Restaurants, Bars, Provides Relief For Renters
Police & Fire

Litchfield County Woman Killed, Danbury Man Seriously Injured In Double-Fatal I-84 Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Double-fatal crash I-84
Double-fatal crash I-84 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle double fatal crash on I-84.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9, in the Town of Middlebury, killing two a teenage woman and young man and seriously injuring another victim from Danbury, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, the crash occurred when a Chevy Cobalt was seen traveling at a high rate of speed prior to losing control just before Exit 17, in the Town of Middlebury.

Those killed were Kayla Nicole Veness, 18, of Plymouth, in Litchfield County, and Daniel Brian Veness Jr., 21, of Waterbury, of New Haven County, state police said.

Also seriously injured was Daniel Brian Veness, 45, of Danbury, of Fairfield County.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call Troop A at 203-267-2200/voice mail #4327.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.