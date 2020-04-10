Litchfield County Woman Killed, Danbury Man Seriously Injured In Double-Fatal I-84 Crash

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle double fatal crash on I-84.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9, in the Town of Middlebury, killing two a teenage woman and young man and seriously injuring another victim from Danbury, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, the crash occurred when a Chevy Cobalt was seen traveling at a high rate of speed prior to losing control just before Exit 17, in the Town of Middlebury.

Those killed were Kayla Nicole Veness, 18, of Plymouth, in Litchfield County, and Daniel Brian Veness Jr., 21, of Waterbury, of New Haven County, state police said.

Also seriously injured was Daniel Brian Veness, 45, of Danbury, of Fairfield County.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash are asked to call Troop A at 203-267-2200/voice mail #4327.

