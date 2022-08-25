Know Her? DoorDash Driver Wanted For Stealing $700 Worth Of Items From Watertown Restaurant

Police are asking the public for help identifying a DoorDash driver who allegedly stole $700 worth of Apple products from a restaurant in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Watertown.

According to the Watertown Police, the driver stole a fanny pack containing the apple products from the Lebnani Grill in Watertown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. D’Adonna at 860-945-5200 or email him at jdadonna@watertownctpd.org.

