Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Sites

  • Danbury
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region
Police & Fire

Know Her? DoorDash Driver Wanted For Stealing $700 Worth Of Items From Watertown Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know Her? Watertown Police want to know.
Know Her? Watertown Police want to know. Photo Credit: Watertown Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a DoorDash driver who allegedly stole $700 worth of Apple products from a restaurant in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Watertown.

According to the Watertown Police, the driver stole a fanny pack containing the apple products from the Lebnani Grill in Watertown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. D’Adonna at 860-945-5200 or email him at jdadonna@watertownctpd.org.

to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.