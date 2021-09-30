CT Woman Creates Fake Facebook Account To Harass Victim With Protective Order, Police Say

A Connecticut woman known for harassing her targeted victim repeatedly is being accused of going above and beyond to get to her once more, police said.

Hartford County resident Stacia Lanway, age 61, of South Windsor, has been accused of creating a phony Facebook account in an effort to harass her alleged victim, who has been targeted repeatedly in the past, according to officials.

Police said that an investigation was launched in December 2020 before Lanway turned herself in on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for allegedly using a fake account in her victim’s name, which she used to make harassing posts.

It is alleged that this is the fourth time Lanway was arrested for harassing the same person, police said. A court-issued Order of Protection had previously been put in place to prevent Lanway from contacting her victim.

Lanway was charged with second-degree harassment, violation of conditions of release, and violation of a protective order. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.