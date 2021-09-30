Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Assault Critically Injuring Victim Under Investigation In Litchfield County
Police & Fire

CT Woman Creates Fake Facebook Account To Harass Victim With Protective Order, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Stacia Lanway
Stacia Lanway Photo Credit: State Police

A Connecticut woman known for harassing her targeted victim repeatedly is being accused of going above and beyond to get to her once more, police said.

Hartford County resident Stacia Lanway, age 61, of South Windsor, has been accused of creating a phony Facebook account in an effort to harass her alleged victim, who has been targeted repeatedly in the past, according to officials.

Police said that an investigation was launched in December 2020 before Lanway turned herself in on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for allegedly using a fake account in her victim’s name, which she used to make harassing posts.

It is alleged that this is the fourth time Lanway was arrested for harassing the same person, police said. A court-issued Order of Protection had previously been put in place to prevent Lanway from contacting her victim.

Lanway was charged with second-degree harassment, violation of conditions of release, and violation of a protective order. Her bond was set at $100,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.