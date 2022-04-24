Contact Us
Child Dies After Becoming Trapped Under Tractor In Watertown, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 4-year-old child died after becoming trapped under a running farm tractor in northern Connecticut, police reported. 

Authorities in Litchfield County responded to a report of a child trapped under a tractor in a Watertown field at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to the Water Town Police Department.

Watertown Police and Fire Departments arrived at the location on Barnes Road, between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road, and found that a child had become entangled in a farm implement that had been running.

Police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the child lives in the area, police said. The child's identity has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help," the police department said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

