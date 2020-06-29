Arrest Made In Connection With 1998 Homicide Case Of 26-Year-Old CT Woman

More than 22 years after the murder of a Connecticut woman while she was walking along a trail, police have arrested a person in connection with the case.

Farmington Police, in Hartford County, have been working the homicide of 26-year-old Agnieszka Ziemlewski (Agnes or Niki as her friends knew her), since 1988 when she found shot to death.

On Sunday, June 28, they arrested Katherine Pires, 50, of East Hartford, in connection with the crime.

Katherine Pires Farmington Police Department

Police say they have always believed that individuals in the community knew what happened to Ziemlewski and have worked with the FBI to bring those responsible to justice, said Lt. Tim McKenzie.

According to McKenzie, on Sept. 24, 1998, Ziemlewski was walking in the MDC Reservoir property on a walking trail when she was shot at close range and killed just 100 feet from the gate at Old Mountain Road in Farmington.

"This area is not a high crime area," he said.

According to reports at the time of the homicide, Ziemlewski moved to Hartford from Poland with her family in the early 1980s.

She had recently graduated from UConn and was working at United Health Care in Hartford when she was shot and killed.

"Tremendous progress has been made as evidenced by Katherine Pires’ arrest," Mckenzie said. "The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’ family."

Police did not reveal Pires' connection to the murder. She was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer, police said.

Pires, who is being held on a $250,000 bond, is scheduled to be on Monday, June 29.

The maximum reward that can be offered in the state of $50,000 is being offered in this case through the Governor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-673-8266 or send an email to justice4agnes@farmington-ct.org.

