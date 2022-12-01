22-Year-Old Faces Reckless Driving, Other Charges In Connection To Fatal North Canaan Crash

A 22-year-old from the region was arrested for reckless driving and other charges in connection to a fatal crash that killed a 58-year-old man.

The crash took place in Litchfield County on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, on Route 44, in the town of North Canaan.

According to Connecticut State Police, a Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Essex County resident Carl Blair, age 58, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was traveling on Route 44, when his vehicle was hit by a Fed-Ex Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, driven by Hampden County resident Jarad Seery, age 22, of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The crash took place when Seery failed to negotiate a right curve and hit the Volkswagon head-on, state police said.

During an interview with investigators, Seery said that he had fallen asleep while driving at least twice due to being tired, an arrest warrant said.

He added that when he was sleeping the second time, he woke up and saw he was headed for the Volkswagon and attempted to steer out of the way, the warrant said.

As a result of the collision, Blair was transported to Waterbury Hospital for suspected serious injuries. On Monday, Jan. 31, he died from his injuries, state police said.

Seery was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with:

Reckless driving

Failure to drive right

Misconduct with a motor vehicle

He was released from custody on a $35,000 surety bond.

