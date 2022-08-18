2 Injured, 1 Seriously In 3-Car Woodbury Crash

Two drivers were injured, one seriously in a three-car crash on a busy Connecticut roadway.

The crash took place in Litchfield County around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Route 6 in Woodbury.

According to state police, Michael Daddona, age 78, a resident of the Town of Bethlehem in Litchfield County, was driving a Chevrolet Bolt south on Route 6 in when he crossed the center line and hit Constance Schanio, age 34, of Woodbury, heading north in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Jeep then spun into the southbound lanes and hit Carol Ann Hambrecht, age 77, of Southbury in New Haven County, driving a Honda CRV, state police said.

Daddona was transported to Waterbury Hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said.

Schanio was transported to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

Hambrecht was not injured.

The accident is currently under investigation anyone with information should contact Trooper Joseph Meehan at 860-626-7900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.